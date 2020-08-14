A Director at Mylan (MYL) is Buying Shares

On August 12, a Director at Mylan (MYL), Mark Parrish, bought shares of MYL for $209.8K.

Following this transaction Mark Parrish’s holding in the company was increased by 27.3% to a total of $940.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $23.11 and a one-year low of $12.75. MYL’s market cap is $8.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, reflecting a -26.2% downside. Starting in May 2020, MYL received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Mylan has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World. The North America segment develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream, or ointment form. The Europe segment operates through subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The Rest of World segment comprises of operations in Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.