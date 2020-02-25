A Director at Murphy Oil (MUR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Murphy Oil (MUR), Walentin Mirosh, sold shares of MUR for $20.87K.

In addition to Walentin Mirosh, one other MUR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Murphy Oil’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $757 million and GAAP net loss of $71.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $665 million and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.13 and a one-year low of $17.04. MUR’s market cap is $3.22B and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.98.

The insider sentiment on Murphy Oil has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Murphy Oil Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil.