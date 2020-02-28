A Director at Mts Systems (MTSC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Mts Systems (MTSC), David J. Anderson, bought shares of MTSC for $44.14K.

Following this transaction David J. Anderson’s holding in the company was increased by 3.29% to a total of $1.28 million.

Based on Mts Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $206 million and quarterly net profit of $5.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a net profit of $10.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.31 and a one-year low of $40.53. MTSC’s market cap is $782.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.97.

The insider sentiment on Mts Systems has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments.