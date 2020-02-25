A Director at MRC Global (MRC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at MRC Global (MRC), Wehrle H, bought shares of MRC for $515K.

Following this transaction Wehrle H B’s holding in the company was increased by 11.36% to a total of $4.51 million.

The company has a one-year high of $18.91 and a one-year low of $9.12. Currently, MRC Global has an average volume of 915.80K. MRC’s market cap is $792.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 54.72.

Three different firms, including Evercore ISI and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Wehrle H B's trades have generated a -15.5% average return based on past transactions.

MRC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.