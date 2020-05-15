A Director at Monster Beverage (MNST) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Monster Beverage (MNST), Sydney Selati, sold shares of MNST for $330.4K.

Following Sydney Selati’s last MNST Sell transaction on March 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to Sydney Selati, one other MNST executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Monster Beverage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $946 million and had a net profit of $261 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.52 and a one-year low of $50.06. MNST’s market cap is $34.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.50.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.79, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Monster Beverage has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment comprises of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

