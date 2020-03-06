A Director at Monster Beverage is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Monster Beverage (MNST), Benjamin Polk, exercised options to sell 13,002 MNST shares at $6.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $840.6K.

Following Benjamin Polk’s last MNST Sell transaction on May 19, 2011, the stock climbed by 55.6%.

Based on Monster Beverage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $255 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $924 million and had a net profit of $239 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.52 and a one-year low of $52.23. MNST’s market cap is $36.54B and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.15.

The insider sentiment on Monster Beverage has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.