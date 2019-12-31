A Director at Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), Steven Wolgin, sold shares of MNR for $120.3K.

Following Steven Wolgin’s last MNR Sell transaction on August 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.2%. In addition to Steven Wolgin, one other MNR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.6 million and quarterly net profit of $27.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.94 million. Currently, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 429.83K. MNR’s market cap is $1.4B and the company has a P/E ratio of 141.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $120.3K worth of MNR shares and purchased $23.74K worth of MNR shares. The insider sentiment on Monmouth Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 109 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.