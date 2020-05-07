A Director at Monarch Casino & Resort is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI), Yvette Landau, exercised options to buy 6,100 MCRI shares at $29.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $181.9K. The options were close to expired and Yvette Landau retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Yvette Landau’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $181.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $57.57 and a one-year low of $12.83. MCRI’s market cap is $542 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.20. Currently, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average volume of 113.37K.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features slot and video poker machines; table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge and a poker room. The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features casino space, slot machines, table games, buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.