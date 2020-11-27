A Director at Molson Coors (TAP) is Selling Shares

On November 25, a Director at Molson Coors (TAP), Andrew Thomas Molson, sold shares of TAP for $152.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $61.94 and a one-year low of $32.11. TAP’s market cap is $10.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $152.5K worth of TAP shares and purchased $36.9K worth of TAP shares. The insider sentiment on Molson Coors has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States. The Canada segment includes production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in Canada. The Europe segment comprises of production, marketing and sales of its brands as well as a number of regional brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Central Europe. The International segment focuses its operations on Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The Corporate segment represents interest and certain other general and administrative costs that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. It operates under the brands Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, taropramen, Carling, Molson Canadian, Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry’s Hard and Leinenkugel’s. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

