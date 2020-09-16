A Director at Molson Coors (TAP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Molson Coors (TAP), Louis Vachon, bought shares of TAP for $105.8K.

This recent transaction increases Louis Vachon’s holding in the company by 12.78% to a total of $907.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $61.94 and a one-year low of $33.18.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $42.70, reflecting a -18.6% downside. Three different firms, including Citigroup and MKM Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States. The Canada segment includes production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in Canada. The Europe segment comprises of production, marketing and sales of its brands as well as a number of regional brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Central Europe. The International segment focuses its operations on Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The Corporate segment represents interest and certain other general and administrative costs that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. It operates under the brands Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, taropramen, Carling, Molson Canadian, Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry’s Hard and Leinenkugel’s. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

