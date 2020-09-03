A Director at Mitek Systems (MITK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Mitek Systems (MITK), Bruce Edward Hansen, sold shares of MITK for $446.9K.

Following Bruce Edward Hansen’s last MITK Sell transaction on May 31, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.6%.

Based on Mitek Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.41 million and quarterly net profit of $1.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99K. The company has a one-year high of $13.22 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Mitek Systems has an average volume of 350.07K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.25, reflecting a 20.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Mitek Systems has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bruce Edward Hansen's trades have generated a -11.9% average return based on past transactions.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.