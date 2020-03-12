A Director at Microstrategy (MSTR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Microstrategy (MSTR), Carl Rickertsen, bought shares of MSTR for $260.2K.

Following this transaction Carl Rickertsen’s holding in the company was increased by 66.67% to a total of $649.9K. Following Carl Rickertsen’s last MSTR Buy transaction on November 06, 2012, the stock climbed by 31.6%.

Based on Microstrategy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $134 million and quarterly net profit of $12.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a net profit of $3.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $165.00 and a one-year low of $120.50. Currently, Microstrategy has an average volume of 67.02K.

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its flagship platform, MicroStrategy 10, consists of the MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher brands.