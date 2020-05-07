A Director at Merck & Company is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Merck & Company (MRK), Wendell Weeks, exercised options to sell 5,000 MRK shares at $35.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $380.1K.

This is Weeks’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GLW back in February 2019 Following Wendell Weeks’ last MRK Sell transaction on February 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 billion and had a net profit of $2.92 billion. The company has a one-year high of $92.64 and a one-year low of $65.25. Currently, Merck & Company has an average volume of 12.03M.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.10, reflecting a -16.4% downside.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Healthcare Services segment offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics, and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. The Alliances segment includes results from the company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.