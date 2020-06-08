A Director at Medifast is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Medifast (MED), Scott Schlackman, exercised options to sell 3,119 MED shares at $27.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $335.5K.

In addition to Scott Schlackman, one other MED executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Medifast’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $178 million and quarterly net profit of $18.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $20.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $142.97 and a one-year low of $49.03. MED’s market cap is $1.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.00.

The insider sentiment on Medifast has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Medifast, Inc. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of healthy living products and programs. Its product lines include weight loss, weight management and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.