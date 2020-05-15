A Director at Mdu Resources Group (MDU) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Mdu Resources Group (MDU), Dennis W. Johnson, bought shares of MDU for $93.95K.

Following this transaction Dennis W. Johnson’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $2.11 million. In addition to Dennis W. Johnson, 4 other MDU executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Mdu Resources Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $25.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 billion and had a net profit of $40.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.22 and a one-year low of $15.00. MDU’s market cap is $4.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.00.

The insider sentiment on Mdu Resources Group has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. The Pipeline and Midstream segment offers natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering, through regulated and non-regulated pipeline systems and processing facilities. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The Construction Services segment refers to the inside and outside specialty contracting services. The company was founded by C. C. Yawkey, R.M. Heskett and Walter Alexander on March 14, 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.