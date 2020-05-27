A Director at MBIA (MBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at MBIA (MBI), Theodore Shasta, sold shares of MBI for $130.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $10.90 and a one-year low of $4.93.

Theodore Shasta's trades have generated a 13.5% average return based on past transactions.

MBIA, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance. The U.S. Public Finance Insurance segment issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of U.S. political subdivisions through its National subsidiary. The Corporate segment consists of general corporate activities including providing general support services to MBIA’s other operating businesses and asset and capital management. The International and Structured Finance Insurance segment comprises of the operation of MBIA Corp. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.