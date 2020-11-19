A Director at Maxlinear (MXL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Maxlinear (MXL), Donald Schrock, sold shares of MXL for $292.3K.

Following Donald Schrock’s last MXL Sell transaction on February 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.8%.

Based on Maxlinear’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $157 million and GAAP net loss of -$36,645,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.52 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Maxlinear has an average volume of 405.58K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.29, reflecting a -27.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Maxlinear has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.