A Director at Materion is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Materion (MTRN), Robert B. Toth, exercised options to buy 1,391 MTRN shares at $51.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $72K.

This recent transaction increases Robert B. Toth’s holding in the company by 7.53% to a total of $1.01 million. In addition to Robert B. Toth, 6 other MTRN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $68.75 and a one-year low of $26.15. MTRN’s market cap is $1.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.00. Currently, Materion has an average volume of 110.88K.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials and ultra-fine wire. The Precision Coatings segment includes precision optics and large area coatings which produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. The Other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and assets. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.