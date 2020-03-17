A Director at Matador Resources (MTDR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Matador Resources (MTDR), Reynald Baribault, bought shares of MTDR for $115.9K.

Following this transaction Reynald Baribault’s holding in the company was increased by 143.95% to a total of $85.84K. In addition to Reynald Baribault, 36 other MTDR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Matador Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $311 million and quarterly net profit of $24.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $137 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.25 and a one-year low of $1.55. MTDR’s market cap is $204M and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.34.

Four different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Matador Resources has been positive according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream.