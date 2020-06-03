A Director at Masimo is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Masimo (MASI), Steven Barker, exercised options to buy 1,304 MASI shares at $240.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $313.2K.

Following Steven Barker’s last MASI Buy transaction on June 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 107.8%. In addition to Steven Barker, 6 other MASI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Masimo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $270 million and quarterly net profit of $64.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $232 million and had a net profit of $49.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $258.00 and a one-year low of $128.36. Currently, Masimo has an average volume of 698.78K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.00, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.