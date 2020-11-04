A Director at Marten Transport (MRTN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Marten Transport (MRTN), Jerry Bauer, bought shares of MRTN for $107.8K.

Following Jerry Bauer’s last MRTN Buy transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.7%. Following this transaction Jerry Bauer’s holding in the company was increased by 6.29% to a total of $1.91 million.

Based on Marten Transport’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $216 million and quarterly net profit of $18.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $16.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.13 and a one-year low of $10.67. MRTN’s market cap is $1.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.40.

The insider sentiment on Marten Transport has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transports its customer’s freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips. The Brokerage segment involves in arranging smaller third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. The company was founded by Roger R. Marten in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, WI.

