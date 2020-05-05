A Director at Markel (MKL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Markel (MKL), Debora Wilson, bought shares of MKL for $831.9K.

Following Debora Wilson’s last MKL Buy transaction on January 03, 2013, the stock climbed by 394.1%. Following this transaction Debora Wilson’s holding in the company was increased by 34.7% to a total of $4.07 million.

The company has a one-year high of $1347.65 and a one-year low of $710.53. Currently, Markel has an average volume of 75.03K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1065.00, reflecting a -22.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Markel has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.