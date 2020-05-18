A Director at Marcus is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Marcus (MCS), Timothy Hoeksema, exercised options to buy 500 MCS shares at $11.14 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,570. The options were close to expired and Timothy Hoeksema retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Hoeksema’s holding in the company by 1.33% to a total of $415.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.64 and a one-year low of $6.95. MCS’s market cap is $338 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.80. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 13.28K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67, reflecting a -29.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Marcus has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.