A Director at Marcus is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Marcus (MCS), Philip Milstein, exercised options to buy 500 MCS shares at $11.14 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,570. The options were close to expired and Philip Milstein retained stocks.

In addition to Philip Milstein, one other MCS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $37.64 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 339.18K. MCS’s market cap is $373 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67, reflecting a -27.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Marcus has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider's proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.