A Director at ManTech (MANT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at ManTech (MANT), Richard Kerr, bought shares of MANT for $30.24K.

Following Richard Kerr’s last MANT Buy transaction on August 10, 2018, the stock climbed by 10.2%. This is Kerr’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Based on ManTech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $604 million and quarterly net profit of $40.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $497 million and had a net profit of $20.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.99 and a one-year low of $51.46. MANT’s market cap is $2.84B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.99.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting. The company was founded by George J. Pedersen in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.