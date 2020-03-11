A Director at Manitowoc Company (MTW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Manitowoc Company (MTW), Kenneth Krueger, bought shares of MTW for $89.9K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Krueger’s holding in the company by 15.43% to a total of $661.3K. In addition to Kenneth Krueger, 3 other MTW executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.37 and a one-year low of $8.80. Currently, Manitowoc Company has an average volume of 487.39K. MTW’s market cap is $312.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.18.

The insider sentiment on Manitowoc Company has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents.