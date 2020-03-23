A Director at Manitex International (MNTX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Manitex International (MNTX), Marvin Rosenberg, bought shares of MNTX for $13.54K.

Following this transaction Marvin Rosenberg’s holding in the company was increased by 5.11% to a total of $270.6K. Following Marvin Rosenberg’s last MNTX Buy transaction on May 22, 2009, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.72 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, Manitex International has an average volume of 22.89K.

The insider sentiment on Manitex International has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes group of products that serve different functions and are used in a variety of industries.