A Director at Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ), Angus Russell, sold shares of MNKKQ for $6,214.

This is Russell’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TXMD back in August 2019 In addition to Angus Russell, one other MNKKQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, Mallinckrodt has an average volume of 499.12K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.50, reflecting a -91.6% downside.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines. The Specialty Generics segment relates to specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as external manufacturing. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.