A Director at Maiden Holdings (MHLD) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Maiden Holdings (MHLD), Raymond Michael Neff, bought shares of MHLD for $54K.

Following this transaction Raymond Michael Neff’s holding in the company was increased by 26.42% to a total of $253.6K.

Currently, Maiden Holdings has an average volume of 208.54K. The company has a one-year high of $1.24 and a one-year low of $0.38.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in June 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.