A Director at Mackinac Financial (MFNC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Mackinac Financial (MFNC), Robert Edward Mahaney, bought shares of MFNC for $29.46K.

Following this transaction Robert Edward Mahaney’s holding in the company was increased by 9.7% to a total of $331.6K. Following Robert Edward Mahaney’s last MFNC Buy transaction on December 17, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on Mackinac Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.89 million and quarterly net profit of $3.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.53 million and had a net profit of $3.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.75 and a one-year low of $9.25. MFNC’s market cap is $123M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.79.

Mackinac Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, mBank. It offers loan and deposit products.