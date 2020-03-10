A Director at Lsb Industries (LXU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Lsb Industries (LXU), Lynn White, bought shares of LXU for $20.32K.

This recent transaction increases Lynn White’s holding in the company by 24.19% to a total of $108.2K. In addition to Lynn White, one other LXU executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.43 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Lsb Industries has an average volume of 186.10K.

The insider sentiment on Lsb Industries has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lynn White's trades have generated a -3.8% average return based on past transactions.

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.