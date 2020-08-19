A Director at LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), William J. Henderson, sold shares of RAMP for $618K.

Following William J. Henderson’s last RAMP Sell transaction on December 03, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.4%. In addition to William J. Henderson, one other RAMP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.44 million and GAAP net loss of -$21,728,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $42.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.33 and a one-year low of $23.44. Currently, LiveRamp Holdings has an average volume of 267.82K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.14, reflecting a -17.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on LiveRamp Holdings has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The company’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. LiveRamp Holdings was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.