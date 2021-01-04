A Director at Lipocine (LPCN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Lipocine (LPCN), John Higuchi, sold shares of LPCN for $9,028.

Following John Higuchi’s last LPCN Sell transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

LPCN’s market cap is $89.33 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a one-year high of $2.39 and a one-year low of $0.30.

John Higuchi's trades have generated a 122.0% average return based on past transactions.

Lipocine, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatment for use in men’s and women’s health through proprietary drug delivery technologies. It focuses on the oral testosterone replacement therapy and preterm birth prevention. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.