A Director at Lipocine (LPCN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Lipocine (LPCN), John Higuchi, bought shares of LPCN for $68.2K.

Following this transaction John Higuchi’s holding in the company was increased by 46.17% to a total of $222.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $3.45 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.