A Director at Lindsay (LNN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Lindsay (LNN), Michael Christodolou, sold shares of LNN for $1.26M.

Following Michael Christodolou’s last LNN Sell transaction on April 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 46.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $144.98 and a one-year low of $71.86. LNN’s market cap is $1.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.90. Currently, Lindsay has an average volume of 136.40K.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment; the manufacture and sale of large diameter steel tubing and railroad signals and structures; and the provision of outsourced manufacturing and production services. The company was founded by Paul Zimmerer in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.