A Director at Lincoln National (LNC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Lincoln National (LNC), Leanne Lachman, bought shares of LNC for $107.9K.

This recent transaction increases Leanne Lachman’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $104.7K. This is Lachman’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

Based on Lincoln National’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.43 billion and quarterly net profit of $52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.97 billion and had a net profit of $252 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.17 and a one-year low of $16.11. LNC’s market cap is $6.74 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.63, reflecting a -4.0% downside. Four different firms, including Piper Sandler and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Lincoln National has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.

