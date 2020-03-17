A Director at Life Storage (LSI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Life Storage (LSI), Arthur Havener, bought shares of LSI for $28.92K.

Following Arthur Havener’s last LSI Buy transaction on May 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.1%. This recent transaction increases Arthur Havener’s holding in the company by 4.24% to a total of $804.5K.

Based on Life Storage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $43.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $92.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $119.61 and a one-year low of $80.12. Currently, Life Storage has an average volume of 407.15K.

The insider sentiment on Life Storage has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arthur Havener's trades have generated a 2.7% average return based on past transactions.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.