A Director at Liberty Property (LPT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Liberty Property (LPT), Thomas Deloach, sold shares of LPT for $296.9K.

Following Thomas Deloach’s last LPT Sell transaction on May 16, 2013, the stock climbed by 26.5%. In addition to Thomas Deloach, 3 other LPT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $62.53 and a one-year low of $40.15. LPT’s market cap is $9.39B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.92.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $296.9K worth of LPT shares and purchased $1.87M worth of LPT shares. The insider sentiment on Liberty Property has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liberty Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides development, acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial and office properties. The company was founded by Willard G. Rouse III in 1972 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.