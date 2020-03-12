A Director at Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), David Wargo, sold shares of LBRDA for $8.03M.

Based on Liberty Broadband’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.94 million and quarterly net profit of $91.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.58 million and had a net profit of $14.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $138.47 and a one-year low of $90.51. Currently, Liberty Broadband has an average volume of 92.77K.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.