A Director at Lee Enterprises (LEE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Lee Enterprises (LEE), Donovan-Nancy S, sold shares of LEE for $50.01K.

LEE’s market cap is $82.38M and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.71. Currently, Lee Enterprises has an average volume of 233.40K. The company has a one-year high of $3.69 and a one-year low of $1.27.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.