A Director at Leaf Group (LEAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Leaf Group (LEAF), James Quandt, bought shares of LEAF for $17.6K.

Following this transaction James Quandt’s holding in the company was increased by 8.83% to a total of $273.5K. In addition to James Quandt, 2 other LEAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.48 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Leaf Group has an average volume of 259.61K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $564.7K worth of LEAF shares and purchased $17.6K worth of LEAF shares. The insider sentiment on Leaf Group has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leaf Group Ltd. engages in creating brands for lifestyle categories, including art and design, fitness and wellness, and home and decor. It operates through the Marketplaces and Media segments. The Marketplaces segment includes art and design marketplaces that serve a global community of independent artists, which consists of Society6.com and Deny Designs brands. The Media segment consists of owned and operated media properties that publish content, including videos, articles, and designed visual formats, on various category-specific properties with distinct editorial voices. The company was founded by Shawn J. Colo, Lawrence D. Fitzgibbon, and Richard M. Rosenblatt in March 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.