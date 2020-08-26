A Director at Lattice Semicon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Lattice Semicon (LSCC), David Jeffrey Richardson, exercised options to sell 39,500 LSCC shares at $6.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.15M.

Following David Jeffrey Richardson’s last LSCC Sell transaction on August 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.93 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, Lattice Semicon has an average volume of 416.89K. LSCC’s market cap is $3.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 83.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.80, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lattice Semicon has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.