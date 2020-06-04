A Director at Landstar System (LSTR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Landstar System (LSTR), Anthony Orlando, sold shares of LSTR for $172.2K.

Following Anthony Orlando’s last LSTR Sell transaction on June 10, 2015, the stock climbed by 52.1%. In addition to Anthony Orlando, 2 other LSTR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $119.93 and a one-year low of $85.30. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 389.60K. LSTR’s market cap is $4.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.90.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $100.00, reflecting a 15.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Landstar System has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.