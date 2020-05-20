A Director at Lamar Advertising (LAMR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Lamar Advertising (LAMR), John Koerner, bought shares of LAMR for $990.6K.

This recent transaction increases John Koerner’s holding in the company by 69.81% to a total of $2.7 million. This is Koerner’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on IBKC back in May 2019

Based on Lamar Advertising’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $407 million and quarterly net profit of $40.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $51.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.82 and a one-year low of $30.89. Currently, Lamar Advertising has an average volume of 869.71K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.50, reflecting a 11.6% upside.

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.