A Director at Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Lakeland Industries (LAKE), Christopher James Ryan, sold shares of LAKE for $2.83M.

Following Christopher James Ryan’s last LAKE Sell transaction on December 22, 2016, the stock climbed by 5.8%.

Based on Lakeland Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.19 million and quarterly net profit of $1.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $9.70. Currently, Lakeland Industries has an average volume of 832.96K.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.