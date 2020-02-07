A Director at Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Lakeland Financial (LKFN), Steven D. Ross, sold shares of LKFN for $48K.

Following Steven D. Ross’ last LKFN Sell transaction on May 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.0%. In addition to Steven D. Ross, 3 other LKFN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $41.26. Currently, Lakeland Financial has an average volume of 66.97K. LKFN’s market cap is $1.23B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.16.

The insider sentiment on Lakeland Financial has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake City Bank. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services.