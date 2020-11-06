A Director at Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is Selling Shares

On November 4, a Director at Lakeland Financial (LKFN), Thomas Hiatt, sold shares of LKFN for $241.1K.

This is Hiatt’s first Sell trade following 14 Buy transactions. Following Thomas Hiatt’s last LKFN Sell transaction on February 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

Based on Lakeland Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.03 million and quarterly net profit of $22.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.31 million and had a net profit of $21.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $30.49. Currently, Lakeland Financial has an average volume of 85.52K.

The insider sentiment on Lakeland Financial has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Hiatt's trades have generated a 17.5% average return based on past transactions.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.