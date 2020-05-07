A Director at Laboratory (LH) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Laboratory (LH), David P. King, sold shares of LH for $5M.

Following David P. King’s last LH Sell transaction on September 24, 2014, the stock climbed by 55.2%. In addition to David P. King, one other LH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Laboratory’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion and GAAP net loss of -$317,200,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.79 billion and had a net profit of $186 million. The company has a one-year high of $196.36 and a one-year low of $98.02. LH’s market cap is $15.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.00.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $196.43, reflecting a -18.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5M worth of LH shares and purchased $99.36K worth of LH shares. The insider sentiment on Laboratory has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing. The Covance Drug Development segment involves in providing drug development solutions, to companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.