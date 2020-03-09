A Director at Kroger Company (KR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Kroger Company (KR), James Runde, sold shares of KR for $1.15M.

Following James Runde’s last KR Sell transaction on December 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 6.7%.

Based on Kroger Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.89 billion and quarterly net profit of $327 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.09 billion and had a net profit of $256 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.70 and a one-year low of $20.70. KR’s market cap is $25.25B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.22.

The insider sentiment on Kroger Company has been negative according to 120 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.