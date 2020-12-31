A Director at Kroger Company (KR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Kroger Company (KR), Ronald Sargent, bought shares of KR for $101.3K.

Following Ronald Sargent’s last KR Buy transaction on July 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.8%. This recent transaction increases Ronald Sargent’s holding in the company by 2.82% to a total of $3.68 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kroger Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.72 billion and quarterly net profit of $631 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.97 billion and had a net profit of $263 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.22 and a one-year low of $26.72. KR’s market cap is $23.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.40.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $33.82, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $63.06K worth of KR shares and purchased $101.3K worth of KR shares. The insider sentiment on Kroger Company has been negative according to 130 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format. The multi department stores sells a wide selection of general merchandise items such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, electronics, automotive products, toys and fine jewellery. The marketplace stores offer full-service grocery and pharmacy departments as well as an expanded general merchandise area that includes outdoor living products, electronics, home goods and toys. The price impact warehouse stores offer a ‘no-frills, low cost’ warehouse format and feature everyday low prices plus promotions for a wide selection of grocery and health and beauty care items. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.